Is ketamine the answer to treatment-resistant depression?
Ketamine — once considered a counterculture drug — is now giving patients hope for treatment-resistant depression and other mental health struggles. Clinics are springing up around the country offering infusions for an out-of-pocket rate. Meanwhile, university researchers have been studying the effects and seeing improvements in some patients.
But the FDA has not approved ketamine for mental health treatment, which means treatment protocols vary. Some experts worry more oversight is needed.
On Cincinnati Edition, we'll look at the differences between conventional anti-depressants and ketamine, how they are being used locally to treat mental health, and the questions surrounding their safety.
Guests:
- Stephen Rush, MD, associate professor of clinical psychiatry, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
- Joseph Palamar, Ph.D., associate professor, NYU Langone Health Department of Population Health
The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
