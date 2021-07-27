© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Al Jarreau

  • peter_frampton_book.jpg
    Music
    A Walk Into the Past on The Blues
    This week on The Blues, 11pm, Saturday, September 26th, we're going to take a trip back into my past and some of the musicians I listened to back in the…
  • big_joe_duskin_book_by_his_son.jpg
    Music
    A Visit With Boogie Woogie Begins The Blues
    This week's blues show, Saturday, September 5th at 11pm, starts off with a song, "How Long How Long Blues," that I heard recently while watching a movie.…
  • valentine_postcard_2020_blues_page_0.jpg
    Music
    It's a Lovely-Dovey Valentine's show on The Blues
    I thought it'd be fun during this Valentine's weekend. 2/15 at 11pm, to share some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs. So the show starts off with music…
  • john_von_ohlen_book.jpg
    Music
    The Blues: 2.18.17
    Vocalist Al Jarreau begins this edition of The Blues which airs on Saturday night, February 18th at 11pm. I played his music for years on my jazz shows.…