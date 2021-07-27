-
Of course, the funeral service for comedian Bert "Chili" Challis – who died Tuesday, Oct. 9, after a brief hospitalization – will be an open mic…
Tickets are available for the D.W. Eye Comedy Club reunion show 8 p.m. Friday, June 23 at the 20th Century Theater to celebrate the city's 1980s Calhoun…
It's official: The D.W. Eye comedy club reunion mentioned on WVXU-FM's "Around Cincinnati" in March will be Friday, June 23, at the 20th Century Theatre…
If you remember some of Cincinnati's early comedy clubs like D.W. Eye, Giggles, or Aunt Maudie's, you may have seen comedians Michael Flannery or Alex…
Alex Bernstein was a Wyoming High School senior when he made stand-up comedy debut at Cincinnati's D.W. Eye bar on Calhoun Street in 1981."I was at the…