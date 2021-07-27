Alex Coolidge

-
Activist investor Nelson Peltz is looking to dramatically change Procter & Gamble. Peltz, CEO of Trian Fund Management, is in a proxy battle to win a seat…
-
Kentucky's secretary of state says no to President Trump's Election Commission, the Commonwealth's governor and attorney general continue their running…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.Joining us this week for a look at the…
-
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth look at the developments behind the headlines.This week we get an update on the problems…