This week on The Blues, Saturday evening, October 19th at 11pm, you'll hear music from Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Amos Lee, and the Honey Island…
This week on The Blues, Saturday night, January 5th, at 11pm, Debbie Davies gets the show underway with "Time Work Your Magic." According to her Facebook…
This week's program which airs at 11pm on Saturday, March 25th, starts off with the Claudettes who'll be performing at MOTR Saturday, April 8th. Also…
Debbie Davies begins this week's Blues show which airs on Saturday, February 28th at 11pm. She's followed by Bobby Blue Bland, Cassie Taylor and John…