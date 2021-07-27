-
Across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, absentee ballots have been mailed, early voting is in place, and Nov. 3 – Election Day – is here. No matter how or when…
Both candidates in Kentucky U.S. Senate race this year have raised boat loads of cash, with Democratic challenger Amy McGrath setting a record in the most…
A new poll shows Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leading Democratic challenger Amy McGrath by 17 points in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race...
Following a week of waiting after polls closed on June 23, Amy McGrath has won the Kentucky Democratic Senate primary and will face Repulican Sen. Mitch…
With most of the state's polling places reporting, there will likely be no upsets in Kentucky's primary. However, this comes without results from the…
Voters in five states head to the polls Tuesday. Most notably, progressives are mounting an effort to best establishment Democrats in Kentucky and New York.
Kentucky's primary elections are coming up on June 23, but if you’ve seen television ads from Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell or his potential Democratic…
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was first elected to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in 1984. Victorious in six elections for the…
A Kentucky Democrat hoping to take Republican Mitch McConnell's U.S. Senate seat says the country needs stricter background checks for gun owners. But...
The woman hoping to challenge U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell in this fall’s general election is off to a record-setting fundraising start. Amy McGrath, a...