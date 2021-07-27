-
Cincinnati City Council officially has a new member. Republican Elizabeth "Betsy" Sundermann was sworn in Wednesday evening after being appointed to…
Cincinnati Council Member Amy Murrray announced Tuesday she'll officially resign following the regular weekly council meeting Wednesday evening.Murray, a…
Another week of news is in the books, so Cincinnati Edition gathers local journalists to talk about the big headlines from recent days.The redevelopment…
A lot of folks in and around Cincinnati politics have their shorts all bunched up worrying about who is going to take Republican Amy Murray's place on…
Cincinnati Council Member Amy Murray is resigning her seat for a job in Washington, D.C.Murray, a Republican, will be director of small business programs…
I've got good news and bad news for Steve Chabot, the Westwood Republican who presumably is running for a 12th two-year term in the U.S. House next…
It's been one year since Seven Hills student Kyle Plush died in his minivan in the school's parking lot. Plush became trapped and suffocated when the seat…
Cincinnati Council has approved an ordinance prohibiting employers from asking the salary history of job applicants. The goal is to address pay inequities…
Cincinnati Council has OK'd a motion asking city administrators to study making Election Day in November a paid holiday for city workers. A similar…
When you call 911 from a mobile phone, the operator knows your phone number and a rough idea of your location. If you sign up with Smart911, as Cincinnati…