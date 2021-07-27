-
Congratulations to the WVXU-FM news team, which won four first-place awards – and six total – from the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors.First-place…
-
Ann Thompson caught the radio bug in college and has reported on a wide range of stories throughout her career.She recently talked with fellow journalist…
-
"Who Can I Trust To Give Me The Real News?"That's the topic for real journalists when they discuss the phenomenon of fake news at the National Voice of…
-
Editor's note: Post-show, Flatow will host a live chat on WVXU's Facebook page starting at 4:45 p.m. We invite all to tune in and ask questions. Ira…
-
As we near election day there is increased interest in how much current Cincinnati City Council members have accomplished this year, and the race for…
-
This week, Cincinnati Council approved a city budget totaling nearly $1.6 billon for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and the Southwest Ohio Regional…
-
The Wyoming High School graduate imprisoned in North Korea has been in a coma for 15 months. We're following Otto Warmbier's release and his condition.…
-
You can learn about Cincinnati's most famous record label with dozens of events and special shows on this six-page list for King Records Month 2016. Print…