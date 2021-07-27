-
The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton continues its 25th Anniversary celebration with a wide array of programs and exhibits. Joining Jim Stump…
The celebration of the 120th Anniversary of Cincinnati's Lee Chapel A.M.E. church will culminate in a praise-filled concert on Friday, September 21. Event…
The Weaver's Guild of Greater Cincinnati is celebrating its 70th anniversary by spotlighting the works of the late Jane Busse in an exhibit at the…
The DIVA Jazz Orchestra is celebrating their Silver Anniversary this year with a brand-new CD. Pat Christie and Marcia Gallas produced the 25th…
Two major anniversaries will converge on the campus of the University of Cincinnati when the College-Conservatory of Music celebrates its 150th year and…
The Village of Lincoln Heights, a suburb of Cincinnati with more than 3,286 residents, is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its incorporation this year.…
The Weaver’s Guild of Cincinnati is celebrating its 65th anniversary of promoting, teaching and keeping alive the traditions of fiber arts. Barbara Gray…
Thursday October 17 at 7 pmThere are questions we would answer, if only we were asked. How did we grow up? What do we remember about home? What about our…
September brings to Cincinnati the 70th Anniversary celebration of the historic King Records. Brian Powers from the Public Library of Cincinnati and…
Cincinnati has always been fertile ground for amazing choral music, starting with the May Festival, Vocal Arts Ensemble and, now, a unique chorus that…