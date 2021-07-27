-
The Summer Olympics are being held in Rio de Janeiro for 16 days next month, starting on August 5th. Not long after that, the Summer Paralympics, a…
-
This week, Cincinnati is hosting the National Sports Forum. Jackie Reau with the Greater Cincinnati Sports Corporation says it's another opportunity to…
-
Cincinnati native and Olympic gold medalist Heather Mitts is in The Front Row with Betsy Ross to talk about last year’s gold medal team, her recent…
-
WKSU's Jeff St. Clair reports on medical findings in athletes with head injuries that can go beyond concussions.
-
The last week or so has been a PR nightmare for two big names in sports: Lance Armstrong and Manti Te’o. How these situations have been handled thus far…