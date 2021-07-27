auto racing

-
It's time for a big summer weekend of racing at the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Track spokesman Tim Bray is with Lee Hay to talk about the July 7-9…
The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta staged its first race event sixteen years ago this month. Since then it has hosted NASCAR, ARCA and other racing events,…
Update 10/08/15, 9:40 a.m.: Cincinnati Soap Box Derby President Doug Newberry says the last race of the season is canceled. The race had been scheduled…
With better weather on the way, racing fans in this area are beginning to plan for the upcoming Kentucky Speedway season. Lee Hay, an avid NASCAR fan,…