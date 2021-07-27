-
A social enterprise utilizes a combination of for-profit and non-profit based models for improving society. Rather than depend on charitable donations, it…
-
Bad Girl Ventures supports female-owned small businesses throughout Ohio. Since its launch, BGV has been successful in educating over 520 female…
-
Bad Girl Ventures prides itself on supporting female-owned small businesses, and since its launch, has been successful in educating over 400 female…
-
It’s time to check in with Cincinnati’s serial entrepreneur. Candace Klein, founder of Bad Girl Ventures and SoMoLend, talks with Mark Perzel about these…