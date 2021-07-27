-
The Louisville Ballet studios are bustling this week as the company prepares for their 2018 production of The Nutcracker, which premieres next…
-
If all the world's a stage, Misty Copeland is a frequently featured performer. And as a classical dancer, Copeland is certainly comfortable in the...
-
Terry Honebrink from Cincinnati Ballet stops by to talk about their exciting production of Mozart's Requiem, March 20 & 21 at the Aronoff Center for the…
-
WCPO Reporter for Arts & Culture Matt Peiken followed the Second Company of the Cincinnati Ballet between October 2013 and April 2014, documenting the…
-
The classic ballet Giselle will be performed by UC’s College Conservatory of Music April 17-19. Anne Arenstein has a preview of this production from…
-
This is the Cincinnati Ballet’s 50th anniversary, and a new book commemorating the occasion is due out this month. Cincinnati Ballet Celebrates 50, by…
-
Music great Peter Frampton is entering new territory – ballet! His music will be the focus of the next performances of the Cincinnati Ballet on April 26…
-
The Cincinnati Ballet celebrates Valentine’s Day with Shakespeare’s most romantic tragedy, Romeo and Juliet, choreographed by Artistic Director Victoria…
-
It’s time again for another of Cincinnati’s great holiday traditions, the Cincinnati Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker. Robyn Carey-Allgeyer talks…
-
Cincinnati Ballet is ready to present the regional premiere of Alice (in wonderland), a fresh new adaptation of the classic Lewis Carroll tale. Once…