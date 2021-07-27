-
He's widely regarded as one of the premier jazz bass players and David Friesen will be bringing his quartet to The Greenwich in Walnut Hills on July 5. He…
-
Christian McBride is a renowned jazz musician and NPR host and contributor who will be performing with his trio as part of Xavier University's Jazz/Swing…
-
Tel-Aviv bassist Adam Ben Ezra is known worldwide as an upright bass virtuoso and composer. His longtime friend and manager Guy Dayan also helped…
-
Grammy winning musician Victor Wooten is bringing his band to The Madison Theatre in Covington on April 19 for a night of some of his newest music. He’s…