Bellevue city council is considering the adoption of an ordinance to designate the entirety of Fairfield Avenue as an entertainment district.The…
This year's Music on the Avenue series in Bellevue, Kentucky will feature 5 Friday nights of musical performances ranging from bluegrass to jazz to…
Coming on Friday evenings, it's the annual Music on the Avenue recital series, held at St. John United Church of Christ on Fairfield Ave in Bellevue. With…
"A Kind of Murder," the Jessica Biel psychological thriller filmed here two years ago, will not play in Greater Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky theaters…
For their book, ?Running for Office: Why Young Americans are Turned Off to Politics,? Jennifer Lawless and Richard Fox asked more than 4,000 young…
Incorporated on March 15, 1870, Bellevue, Kentucky, just across the Ohio from Cincinnati, sits on land originally granted to General James Taylor. The…
St. John United Church of Christ in Bellevue has just kicked off its 16th Annual Music on the Avenue Recital Series, happening on Friday evenings through…