-
Former WKRC-TV producer Harry Traynor died this week, two months after completing a new documentary about the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire which…
-
The site of the former Beverly Hills Supper Club has been vacant since the 1977 fire there that killed 165 people. Now, the 79-acre site in Southgate is…
-
Deb Dixon's first TV dream never came true. Thank goodness for that. She switched majors at Baldwin Wallace College in the early 1970s from sociology to…
-
Around Cincinnati will be pre-empted this week for a new special from Lee Hay and John Kiesewetter, Inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire: 40 Years…
-
It's the biggest story of my news career, one I've written about for 40 years – the 165 deaths in the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire on May 28, 1977.For…
-
Sunday, May 28 at 7:00 pmMonday, May 29 at 1:00 pmSunday, May 28 marks the 40th anniversary of the devastating fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club.…