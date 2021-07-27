Bible Broadcasting Corp.

-
The end is near: WNKU announced Thursday that it will cease broadcasting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, on Middletown's WNKN-FM (105.9), the university's…
-
WNKU-FM won't be making a big deal about losing its original frequency (FM 89.7) at 8:59 a.m. Friday late Friday night, since the beloved station still…
-
Valentine's Day will be remembered as the day the music died at WNKU-FM.Sadly, it's over, as I had expected since Northern Kentucky University President…
-
WNKU-FM's unique adult album alternative format will be replaced by religious programming later this year after the Northern Kentucky University Board of…