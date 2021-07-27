-
The Big Story with Maryanne Zeleznik
This week we present two stories from the Statehouse New Bureau.Ohio lawmakers are close to a new State Tax Reform Plan. Jo Ingles reports:A new bill that…
Although elections are quite some time away, in several races the campaigning has already begun. Maryanne Zeleznik speaks with Howard Wilkinson about how…
May 9th is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Day. Maryanne Zeleznik speaks with Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Vice…
Cincinnati's parking lease proposal is back in court this week. Maryanne Zeleznik speaks with Jay Hanselman and Howard Wilkinson about what to expect.
After more than 40 years reporting, mostly as a Statehouse News Correspondent, Bill Cohen is retiring. Maryanne Zeleznik speaks with Bill about his career.
Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports on the latest 2-year state budget that includes several hot topics.
MaryanneZeleznik speaks with Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles about the state of Medicaid in Ohio.
Governor John Kasich speaks one-on-one with Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kassler about his proposed state budget which is not being well-received in the…
Maryanne Zeleznik speaks with Father Greg Friedman, O.F.M. about the newly-elected Pope Francis I.