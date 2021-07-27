-
The accomplishments of 19th century engineer John A. Roebling outspan his renown for the Brooklyn Bridge and its predecessor, our own Roebling Suspension…
Book Review: Roberta Schultz reviews Maria Longworth Storer: From Music and Art to Popes and Presidents by Constance J. Moore and Nancy M. Broermann.
Acclaimed music journalist Peter Doggett recently released his much-anticipated biography of the seminal rock band Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. One of…
A new biography about a man who truly lived in a glass house is now out, thanks to author Mark Lamster. He's on the phone with Stuart Holman to talk about…
Book review: Our Kelly Blewett reviews the extensive biography Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson.
In the 60's, 70's, and beyond, Jerry Rubin was a well-known counter-cultural leader - founder of the Yippies, Anti-Vietnam War radical, Chicago 8…
Prior to his appearance at the Cincinnati Comic Expo, local author Bob Batchelor has just published his biography of legendary Marvel Comics founder Stan…
J. Allen Hynek is known as the father of modern UFO theory and authored three books (The UFO Experience: A Scientific Inquiry (Collector's Library of the…
There's a new book out about Cincinnati favorite Jimmy Buffett, who'll make his annual visit to Riverbend on July 8. Music critic and author Ryan White…
Fans of children's author Margaret Wise Brown will enjoy Kelly Blewett's conversation with biographer Amy Gary. After receiving a treasure trove of…