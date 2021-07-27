-
Chuck Miller, the former WNKU-FM manager who bought Middletown's neglected Sorg Opera House for "less than a new car," has resigned as board president to…
-
Richmond, Indiana native Jeff Hamilton is one of the most respected and sought-after drummers in jazz today. He's on the phone with Yemi Oyediran to talk…
-
The Sorg Opera House is hosting two concerts on Friday, April 26th and Saturday, April 27th. Lil' Ed and the Blues Imperials will be on stage at the Sorg…
-
This week on "Music Notes", you'll find information about a number of big band concerts, a couple of fall festivals, and an interesting program sponsored…
-
Drummer John Von Ohlen, co-founder of the Blue Wisp Big Band and featured soloist with the Stan Kenton and Woody Herman orchestras, died Wednesday. He was…
-
This week's "Music Notes" covers a number of events in honor of King Records 75th anniversary in September, tickets going on sale this week for John…
-
On a new Memories from the Hills of Home, Katie Laur shares a piece she wrote about the man she calls the Swami of Swing, local jazz legend John von…
-
The Sorg Opera House has finally begun hosting a variety of musical concerts for area music fans. The first concert was by the Butler Philharmonic on…
-
Local jazz drummer, bandleader and music legend John Von Ohlen is the subject a recently released authorized biography called It's Gotta Swing: The John…
-
What a great way to start a local music series: The Blue Wisp Big Band will be featured on WCET-TV's "River Valley Rhythms" premiere Friday (10:30 p.m.,…