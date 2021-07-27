-
Riverfront Stadium… Bob Braun… Marty Brennaman and Joe Nuxhall... The Uncle Al Show … Uncle Al's accordion… Great American Ball Park…The more I talked to…
-
When you have been a reporter as long as I have, you have been assigned to countless boring stories in hundreds of dreary places, where, try as you might,…
-
The owner of the Cincinnati Reds isn't just concerned about sports -- he has his eye on transportation issues, too. Bob Castellini owns a produce…
-
Update on Saturday, May 28: Marty Brennaman told Enquirer Reds writer C. Trent Rosecrans Friday night in Milwaukee: "I will be back next year.... After…
-
Six weeks before the first spring training game, Marty Brennaman remains uncertain whether this year will be his last as Reds Radio announcer.Brennaman,…