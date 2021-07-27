-
On July 26, 1949, WCPO-TV debuted on Channel 7 as Cincinnati's third television station.WCPO-TV – which was moved to Channel 9 by the federal government…
Former "Midwestern Hayride" producer Dick Murgatroyd will be in the WVXU-FM studio Thursday to talk about WLWT-TV's iconic country music show and the…
My favorite memory of Adam West, the 1960s TV icon who starred as "Batman," was when he swung by to visit a local TV icon, Bob Shreve, on Channel 12's…
Happy birthday to WKRC-TV, which began broadcasting on April 4, 1949 from the Taft family's old Cincinnati Times-Star building built at 800 Broadway (now…
Before Adam West comes to the Cincinnati Comic Expo this weekend, I want you to see his most famous appearance here – with crazy movie host Bob Shreve on…