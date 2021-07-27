-
Former WKRC-TV anchor Brad Johansen starts today as an anchor/reporter at WCMH-TV, the NBC affiliate (Channel 4) in Columbus."I'm not on the air until…
Cammy Dierking is one of us. I don't just mean she was born in Cincinnati, and went to Sycamore High School and Miami University. She was different from…
Longtime WKRC-TV anchor Cammy Dierking has told her bosses she's leaving the station at the end of her contract in December, multiple sources tell…
Wednesday 10:45 a.m. June 19 update: WKRC-TV General Manager Jon Lawhead says the station wanted anchor Rob Braun "to stay, but he decided it was time to…
Former WKRC-TV news anchor Brad Johanson is gone from WRAL-TV in Raleigh, N.C., after one year."There was a personnel matter and we handled it…
UPDATE AT 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28: Jeff Hirsh's coworkers praise him for being able to do it all. And he did.In 40 years of Cincinnati television –…
When WKRC-TV reporter Larry Davis retired in July after 35 years covering Cincinnati news – a month after Deb Dixon retired after 44 years at the station…
10:45 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 26 update: Tributes to reporter Joe Webb from former WKRC-TV coworkers Deb Dixon and Larry Davis:"In a newsroom, we don’t…
With Brad Johansen's departure for Raleigh, N.C., Bengals fans will see and hear a new preseason TV play-by-play announcer for the team's game against the…
Are we witnessing a changing of the guard at WKRC-TV? Veteran news reporter Larry Davis retired from Channel 12 today, the third long-time newsroom…