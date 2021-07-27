-
In the largest study of its kind, brain scans show people who are overweight and obese have a greater chance of reduced blood flow and brain activity.…
UC researchers have figured out a way to non-invasively peek inside the brain of a neurological intensive care patient to stop the deadliest form of…
Most of us have experienced walking into a room and then forgetting why we came in, misplacing our keys or not being able to immediately recall a friend's…
University of Cincinnati researchers are looking deep inside the brain to figure out why some head injury patients recover and others do not. It appears…
Brilliant minds trapped in bodies that don't work are finding their way out with the help of an EEG brain headset like this one.Brain caps have been…
University of Cincinnati biomedical engineers, neurologists and Mayfield Clinic brain surgeons are in the process of creating a sound map for the abnormal…