Bruce Cockburn

-
This week on The Blues, 11pm, Saturday, September 26th, we're going to take a trip back into my past and some of the musicians I listened to back in the…
-
I thought it'd be fun during this Valentine's weekend. 2/15 at 11pm, to share some of my favorite lovey-dovey songs. So the show starts off with music…
-
This week on The Blues, Saturday, August 3rd, at 11pm, the first set begins with the Claudettes, Ricky Nye, Bob Dylan, and ends with Larry & Tim Goshorn's…
-
This week's edition of The Blues, Saturday evening, April 27th at 11pm, includes a taste of New Orleans in honor of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage…
-
A group called The Claudettes start off the first set of this week's blues show on Saturday evening at 11pm on June 27th. Also featured in the first set…