-
If you didn't stay up after the Academy Awards for WCPO-TV's newscast, here's Tanya O'Rourke's scoop that Channel 9 was promoting all night: Producer…
-
Bruce Willis will return to Cincinnati for the fourth time in four-and-a-half years to star in Open Source, directed by Matt Eskandari.Willis first came…
-
Former Q102 DJ Brian Douglas' career switch to shooting movie production promotional shots came at just the right time."I couldn't work there now,"…
-
Three weeks after Gillian Anderson's "UFO" debuts Sept. 4 on digital and DVD, Robert Redford's "The Old Man And The Gun" premieres in theaters.Here's an…
-
"Captain America" star Frank Grillo returns to Cincinnati next week for his second feature film here in three months.Grillo, who starred with Bruce Willis…
-
This week the parents of an 8-year-old boy who committed suicide filed a wrongful death suit against Cincinnati Public Schools. Cincinnati City Council…
-
Bruce Willis finally showed up for work Wednesday on "Reprisal"… Actress Olivia Culpo wants to hang with the wife of Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron……
-
Film Cincinnati will celebrate its 30th anniversary by creating a movie "backlot" with directors setting up shots, extras moving from scene to scene,…
-
Bruce Willis returns to Cincinnati Aug. 7 to shoot his second action film here in three years, and his second Ohio movie in six months.After filming the…
-
Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a …. drone!WCPO-TV was the first with Chopper 9. Now it's the first with Sky 9, a drone which debuted…