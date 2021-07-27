-
Here's the story behind John Popovich's series of "Cleaning Out The Desk" photos on Twitter: He's retiring as WCPO-TV sports director on Dec. 27.Popo, as…
-
On July 26, 1949, WCPO-TV debuted on Channel 7 as Cincinnati's third television station.WCPO-TV – which was moved to Channel 9 by the federal government…
-
WCPO-TV has such a rich history that it's taking several months to celebrate its 70th anniversary."As you know, this station has a tremendous legacy and…
-
WCPO-TV is searching for a news director after Chip Mahaney's promotion to a newly created position at the E.W. Scripps Company headquarters downtown to…
-
Update 8:45 a.m. Thursday April 18: Clyde Gray says he's "blown away." Carol Williams quoted a Macklemore/Kesha song. Here's what the former WCPO-TV news…
-
Tuesday, Dec. 11 update: Visitation for Allan White will be 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, immediately prior to his funeral Mass at St. Agnes Catholic…
-
Another year down the tubes! Here's a look at 2017 TV/Media/Radio/Movies stories of 2017 from A to Z:A is for abolishing the area's admired Adult Album…
-
For more than 30 years, people here have eaten dinner while watching Carol Williams deliver the evening news on WCPO-TV.Starting Monday, she'll be at home…
-
Kristyn Hartman, main evening co-anchor at Columbus' WBNS-TV, will replace WCPO-TV news anchor Carol Williams in mid-April.Williams, whose 30-year tenure…
-
Another year down the tubes: A basket of not very deplorable TV, movies and media stories in 2016 from A to Z.A is for Anchors Away! Jonathan Hawgood left…