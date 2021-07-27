-
He's a Cincinnati native and one of the most acclaimed jazz musicians of this era. He's got a new CD (Open Book) and memoir (Good Things Happen Slowly: A…
Kevin McCollum is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music who has gone on to great success as a Broadway producer (Rent,…
UC’s CCM alum Don Baragiano returns to Around Cincinnati to update our Chelsea VandeDrink on his travels, his time with the New Europa Troubadours, his…
Anne Arenstein welcomes SCPA and CCM alum Darrell D. Miller, recently featured in Variety as one of the world’s leading entertainment attorneys. He was…
After graduating from UC’s College Conservatory of Music, Shoshana Bean attained great success in New York, appearing in Godspell, Hairspray and Leader of…
You may not recognize the name Randy Edelman, but you have absolutely heard his music. He’s had songs recorded by Barry Manilow, Kool and the Gang, Blood…