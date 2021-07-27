-
Greater Cincinnati officials are urging people to complete their census forms before Sept. 30, even though a federal court in California could extend that…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic is causing some Cincinnati area organizations to reevaluate plans to reach out to undercounted communities for the 2020…
-
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for thousands of temporary positions across Kentucky and the nation to assist with the 2020 count. Most of...
-
Our discussions of race and ethnic identity are often limited to big, broad groups: black, white, Latino, Asian, American Indian. Now, data compiled by…
-
According to U.S. Census data and the Ohio Development Agency’s Ohio Poverty Report, in 2018, nearly 30 percent of Cincinnatians live in poverty. In…
-
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said a question about U.S. citizenship was included in every census from 1965 to 2000. Census history tells a more nuanced story.
-
Last week, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine rejected the language in a proposal that would change how congressional districts are drawn in the state.…
-
**UPDATE 1-29-15** Strategies to End Homelessness has secured $15.3 million dollars from a HUD grant. A press release from the group on Wednesday says…