Cincinnati City Council over-rode a mayoral veto of a ballot issue Thursday that would allow council to hold closed-door sessions under certain…
The Hamilton County Board of Elections Monday morning rejected a challenge to the wording of a Cincinnati charter amendment that would create a one mill…
Cincinnati voters will consider two Charter amendments this fall. Council approved two issues Wednesday: moving the city's mayoral primary from September…
Cincinnati residents will be asked to approve two Charter amendments this fall, and they could see two more before the deadline to make the ballot next…
The makeup of the Hamilton County Commission won't change after Tuesday’s elections. When County Commission President Chris Monzel voted to separate Music…
A group that wants to change the pension system for city of Cincinnati employees has enough valid signatures to place a charter amendment on the November…