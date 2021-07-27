-
A newly proposed charter amendment would require city council members and the mayor to resign if they are running for another salaried, elected position.…
-
When Cincinnati's next council is elected in 2021, members will serve two-year terms instead of the current four.Voters approved a charter amendment…
-
Voters in the city of Cincinnati had six city charter amendments to decide on Nov. 6 – all of them placed on the ballot by a majority of city council.…
-
Voters in the city of Cincinnati have six city charter amendments to decide on Nov. 6 – all of them placed on the ballot by a majority of city council.…
-
Cincinnati voters will see six city charter amendments on their ballots November 6. The amendments could change the length of council terms, allow council…
-
Cincinnati residents will be asked to approve at least four Charter amendments in November, and that number could grow to seven by next month.City council…
-
Cincinnati City Council will vote Wednesday on several Charter amendments that could appear on the November ballot.The Education, Innovation and Growth…
-
Cincinnati voters could see several city charter amendments on the November ballot.A council committee discussed a number of proposals Tuesday and is…
-
The city of Cincinnati’s 24-member Charter Review Task Force, given the task of studying the city’s ancient charter and recommending changes, labored for…