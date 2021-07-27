-
Cincinnati voters will consider two Charter amendments this fall. Council approved two issues Wednesday: moving the city's mayoral primary from September…
Cincinnati residents will be asked to approve two Charter amendments this fall, and they could see two more before the deadline to make the ballot next…
The Cincinnati charter, adopted by voters in 1926, is the city?'s constitution. It governs every aspect of how Cincinnati is governed and how it operates.…
A task force continues its work reviewing the Cincinnati charter, which outlines how the city is governed. Group members heard Thursday from the…
Cincinnati's Charter Review task force is continuing its work. Task force Co-chairman Mike Morgan presented an update Tuesday to Council's Rules and Audit…
Cincinnati voters will likely be asked to approve a Charter amendment this November to clean-up outdated and obsolete language in the document that guides…
Cincinnati's Charter Review Task Force is holding a meeting Monday afternoon at city hall. The group is discussing ways to modernize and improve the…
A task force could soon be reviewing Cincinnati's city charter and coming up with recommendations to bring it up to date. Council's Rules and Audit…