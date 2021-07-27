-
Sparky Anderson got fired in Cincinnati – again – as a sportscaster for WKRP In Cincinnati.Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench switched uniforms in winter…
-
I’ve been making my list and checking it twice… And here it is: My annual Holiday Program Guide.All the Christmas favorites are here: Charlie Brown,…
-
I'm not talking about comedian Harry Anderson's magic tricks. Or his love for singer Mel Torme. Or his laid-back jeans-and-sneakers under his judicial…
-
Never mind! NBC has canceled plans to revive its Thursday night "Must See TV" branding.In May, NBC announced that the "Will & Grace" remake would anchor a…
-
If you only know the name Bebe Neuwirth from her role as Lilith on the long running sitcom “Cheers,” then you’ve only just scratched the talented surface…