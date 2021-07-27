-
Pandemic lockdowns and restrictions kept many people home from jobs and kids home from school for about a year. Regulations were meant to protect people…
Calls to Hamilton County's 24-hour child abuse hotline dropped about 34% because of the coronavirus pandemic.The 241-KIDS hotline is managed by Children's…
Hamilton County's prosecutor is launching a Crimes of Violence Against Women and Children unit.In early April, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reported a 50%…
Last year Hamilton County’s hotline to report suspected cases of child abuse and neglect, 241-KIDS (5437), received over 67,000 phone calls. Over 9,000…
The Catholic Diocese of Columbus says it will release a list naming priests who have been accused of sexual abuse.
Gov. Matt Bevin's comments came as thousands of teachers protested at the state Capitol, asking lawmakers to override the governor's vetoes of bills that would increase public education funding.
Update, Monday, April 16: Bevin has now apologized for his remarks. As one of its final acts of this year’s legislative session, the Republican-led…
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has opened an investigation into why 92 cases of possible child abuse or neglect in Boone County were…
Child pornography is one of the most loathsome of crimes, and over the years legislators have increased punishments for those convicted of child…
Most of us can'?t imagine ever harming a child, especially one of our own children, but as recent high-profile cases here in Cincinnati show, child abuse…