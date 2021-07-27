-
Local author Connie Bergstein Dow hopes her latest book will encourage children to find new and fun ways to get moving and stay healthy. She talks about…
-
Over-trapping almost led to the extinction of the river otter, but they are making a strong resurgence and a new children's picture book celebrates how…
-
The latest book from children's author Laurie Keller features lots of clever wordplay and puns as it tells the story of a potato involved in an…
-
Ohio author Michelle Houts has just released her children's book biography of acclaimed Cincinnati artist Charley Harper. She's on the phone with our…
-
Wake is a new children's book written and illustrated by the mother-daughter duo Leah Busch and Shawn Dougherty. They are with our Barbara Gray to talk…
-
Fans of children's author Margaret Wise Brown will enjoy Kelly Blewett's conversation with biographer Amy Gary. After receiving a treasure trove of…