A group of Cincinnati teens, sponsored by the Children's Law Center, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and the Urban League, is making recommendations to…
Kentucky is now the first state in the country to make joint custody the "legal presumption" in divorce proceedings. The new law, signed by Governor Matt…
New Hamilton County Juvenile Court policies are in place after the Children's Law Center and the County settled a 2014 lawsuit filed by the Covington…
The Kenton County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Charles Korzenborn, and School Resource Officer Kevin Sumner are named in a federal lawsuit filed on behalf of…
Juvenile violent crime is at its lowest level since 1987. Still, on average, juveniles were involved in one-quarter of all serious violent victimizations…