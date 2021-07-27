Cincinnati bond rating

-
Cincinnati officials announced Thursday the city has received an upgrade on its bond rating.Standard and Poor's has improved the city's rating on its…
Two major bond rating agencies are keeping the City of Cincinnati’s bond ratings the same, but one of them has upgraded its financial outlook for the…
Cincinnati officials will be meeting with bond rating agencies next month to essentially determine the city's credit score for the coming year. That bond…
The group trying to revamp the city of Cincinnati's pension system says it's submitted almost 16,000 signatures on petitions to put the charter amendment…
Cincinnati Council is opposing a campaign to change the city's retirement system. The Cincinnati for Pension Reform Committee has been collecting…
Moody's Investors Service is downgrading Cincinnati's bond rating because of a new method for analyzing pension obligations. The city's general…