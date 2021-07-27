-
Cincinnati's mayor is asking council to approve naming a new city manager. The position has been held by Paula Boggs Muething since June. Mayor John…
-
Cincinnati City Manager Patrick Duhaney is resigning his position to take a similar job in Virginia Beach, Virginia.Duhaney told Mayor John Cranley about…
-
After 10 months of work, Cincinnati officials have a new process for reviewing the performance of the city manager. Currently it's Patrick Duhaney. The…
-
Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to confirm Patrick Duhaney as the permanent city manager.The confirmation vote was 8-0, with Council…
-
Cincinnati's acting city manager is Mayor John Cranley's candidate to be the permanent city manager.Cranley held a press conference Wednesday to announce…
-
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley is asking council to interview Acting City Manger Patrick Duhaney and Assistant Manager John Juech for the permanent…
-
Cincinnati has had an acting city manager in Patrick Duhaney since April, when Harry Black resigned before a council majority could vote to fire him. Now…
-
In 2014, the City of Cincinnati created the Office of Performance & Data Analytics (OPDA) to collect and analyze city-wide data to monitor and improve…
-
A Cincinnati Council Member said council should make a decision in two weeks on whether City Manager Harry Black gets a pay raise. Christopher Smitherman…
-
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black will have to wait a little longer to see if he will get a three percent pay raise in the new year. Council's Budget…