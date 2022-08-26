Mayor selects Sheryl Long for next Cincinnati City Manager. Council will vote next week
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has selected Sheryl Long as the next city manager. Long has been serving as assistant city manager since 2019.
Council will vote on the appointment in a special session on Thursday, September 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Long was one of two finalists for the job, along with Interim City Manager John Curp, who has been serving temporarily since January.
Curp could get a big payout (around $400,000) if he's not offered another senior-level management position paying at least 75% of his current salary of about $273,000 a year. That would mean a salary of about $205,000 — more than either current assistant city manager.
If Curp is offered a senior-level position that he chooses not to accept, he will not be eligible for the payout.
Pureval will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. This post will be updated.