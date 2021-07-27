-
The 9th Annual Cincinnati Comic Expo will bring celebrity guests from TV and film (along with a variety of vendors, panel discussions, and more) to…
Robert Clark Gregg and Cobie Smulders from the Marvel movie universe will attend the 2018 Cincinnati Comic Expo Sept. 14-16 at the Duke Energy Convention…
Comic book collectors, writers, illustrators, vendors and celebrity guests like Ralph Macchio ("The Karate Kid"), Cary Elwes ("The Princess Bride") and…
Prior to his appearance at the Cincinnati Comic Expo, local author Bob Batchelor has just published his biography of legendary Marvel Comics founder Stan…
This year’s Cincinnati Comic Expo, happening September 23-25, will feature pop culture celebrities, comic book writers and artists and one very special…
Organizers of the annual Cincinnati Comic Expo will hold a one-day Queen City Comicon April 16 at Duke Energy Convention Center.“We cannot wait until…
Before Adam West comes to the Cincinnati Comic Expo this weekend, I want you to see his most famous appearance here – with crazy movie host Bob Shreve on…
Holy Nostalgia, Batman! TV’s original Dynamic Duo – Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) – will attend the Cincinnati Comic Expo Sept. 19-20 at Duke…