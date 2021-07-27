© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition Monday

  • cincinnati edition
    Local News
    The History Of Poverty In Our Region
    According to U.S. Census data and the Ohio Development Agency’s Ohio Poverty Report, in 2018, nearly 30 percent of Cincinnatians live in poverty. In…
  • Meteor.jpg
    Entertainment
    Meteorites Through the Observatory Lens
    Did you realize two of Cincinnati’s seven hills are named because of our telescope? Dean Regas, outreach astronomer and assistant director for the…
  • edward_humes.JPG
    Books
    Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with Trash
    Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Edward Humes about his latest book, Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with…
  • big_logo.jpg
    Business
    GCF's Big Idea Challenge Winners
    The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) recently announced the winners of its Big Idea Challenge, a contest designed to seek out ideas that enrich our…
  • trlogo.png
    Environment
    Taking Root
    The emerald ash borer, diseases, invasive plants and other threats are devastating our region’s tree canopy. Cincinnati Zoo Horticulturist Scott…
  • david-finkel.jpg
    Books
    Thank You for Your Service
    Pulitzer Prize Winner and Washington Post Writer David Finkel discusses his latest book, Thank You for Your Service, a chronicle of the damaged lives of…
  • Die-Empty.png
    Books
    Die Empty, by Todd Henry
    Todd Henry has released his second book, Die Empty: Unleash Your Best Work Every Day. The book unlocks the forces that cause bright, skilled people to…
  • read_alone_cover..JPG
    Books
    The Read-Aloud Handbook by Jim Trelease
    After all of the changes in education models over the years and with almost instant access to information thanks to the internet and new technology,…
  • cinti_mag_oct_cover.jpg
    Entertainment
    Cincinnati History in 50 Objects
    The editors at Cincinnati Magazine went searching for items that told the tale of our city’s past to create “The City's History in 50 Objects” for the…
  • penumbra-cover-flip-light-320.jpg
    Books
    Robin Sloan's Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore
    Writer and Media Inventor Robin Sloan’s first novel is a mix of old and new, a meld of modern technology and medieval mystery, cults, quests and intrigue.…
