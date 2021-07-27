Cincinnati Edition Monday

-
According to U.S. Census data and the Ohio Development Agency’s Ohio Poverty Report, in 2018, nearly 30 percent of Cincinnatians live in poverty. In…
-
Did you realize two of Cincinnati’s seven hills are named because of our telescope? Dean Regas, outreach astronomer and assistant director for the…
-
Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard talks with Pulitzer Prize-winning Author Edward Humes about his latest book, Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair with…
-
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation (GCF) recently announced the winners of its Big Idea Challenge, a contest designed to seek out ideas that enrich our…
-
The emerald ash borer, diseases, invasive plants and other threats are devastating our region’s tree canopy. Cincinnati Zoo Horticulturist Scott…
-
Pulitzer Prize Winner and Washington Post Writer David Finkel discusses his latest book, Thank You for Your Service, a chronicle of the damaged lives of…
-
Todd Henry has released his second book, Die Empty: Unleash Your Best Work Every Day. The book unlocks the forces that cause bright, skilled people to…
-
After all of the changes in education models over the years and with almost instant access to information thanks to the internet and new technology,…
-
The editors at Cincinnati Magazine went searching for items that told the tale of our city’s past to create “The City's History in 50 Objects” for the…
-
Writer and Media Inventor Robin Sloan’s first novel is a mix of old and new, a meld of modern technology and medieval mystery, cults, quests and intrigue.…