Cincinnati Edition Saturday

Leah Stewart teaches creative writing at the University of Cincinnati and is a successful novelist with her books Husband and Wife, and The Myth of You…
Pretty much every spirit known to man begins life as some sort of plant: sake began with a grain of rice; scotch emerged from barley; tequila from agave;…
Chris Eckes, the operations manager and chief curator of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is in The Front Row with Betsy Ross to talk about a…
June has been an interesting month on Wall Street, with new highs and large drops. To help put all that volatility into perspective, Peter Sorrentino from…
The Week in Review with Jay Hanselman.
Local author David Gillham talks with Mark Perzel about his bestselling novel, City of Women, based in World War II Berlin, and now out in paperback.
Mark Perzel learns the story of Italian cycling superstar Gino Bartali, the man who not only won the Tour de France in 1938 and 1948, but to this day…
There’s never a shortage of runs and other athletic events around town. On this edition of The Front Row with Betsy Ross, you will hear about the upcoming…
With our economy so tied to the world economy, it’s time to check in with our international investing expert, Madelon Matlock, from Boston-based Pioneer…
The Week in Review with Jay Hanselman: