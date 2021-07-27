-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame 2020 induction has been postponed until May or June, but the new class is an impressive lineup of local jazz legends. One…
-
The 6th Annual Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame Induction ceremony and concert, originally scheduled for March 22, has been postponed due to current health…
-
Due to coronavirus restrictions dictated by the State of Ohio and the Governor's edicts and Mt. St. Joseph University's suspension of on-campus classes…
-
UPDATE (3/10/20): Just heard from Jeff that his Nashville concert with Jack Jones has been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, so he won't be bringing…
-
-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame is in the beginning stages of collecting and planning for a brick-and-mortar museum, including the recent purchase of the…
-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame is preparing to induct its fifth class of local musicians on Sunday, March 31 at Mount St. Joseph University. This year's…
-
-
The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame will host a fundraising concert on November 14 to support their educational programs. Kay Casey and Sue Brown from the…
-
The next induction ceremony and concert for the Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame takes place on Sunday, April 8 at Mount St. Joseph University. A class of…