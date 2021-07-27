Cincinnati movies

-
Bruce Willis will return to Cincinnati for the fourth time in four-and-a-half years to star in Open Source, directed by Matt Eskandari.Willis first came…
George Clooney's Catch-22 on Hulu was nominated for two Golden Globe Awards Monday, while the Mark Ruffalo-Anne Hathaway Dark Waters feature film shot in…
Cincinnati's rich movie history will be celebrated by the main Public Library downtown with a "Cinema Cincinnati" exhibit of photographs and memorabilia…
Producers of a TV series, and two more feature films, are preparing to shoot here, says Kristen Schlotman, Film Cincinnati executive director."It's going…
Mark Ruffalo's feature film about Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott – which was shot here last winter – will premiere with a limited run on Nov. 22, the…
Area filmmakers are being encouraged to scare the pants off their competition.Fright Film Competition organizers are looking for Greater Cincinnati and…
Hillbilly Elegy production crews have spent the weekend in Middletown preparing to film scenes in the hometown of author J.D. Vance starting…
Director Ron Howard's adaptation of the memoir Hillbilly Elegy for Netflix will come to author J.D. Vance's hometown Aug. 5 to film for four days.…
Yes, it's true: All the visits to Middletown by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard were to scope out locations for his Hillbilly Elegy movie based on J.D.…
Actor Gabriel Basso (The Whole Truth) will star in Hillbilly Elegy as "J.D. Wade," the fictionalized name for J.D. Vance, who wrote the book of the same…