UPDATED 11 A.M. FRIDAY JUNE 12: The Wheeler family will do an online Zoom memorial service for Lonnie at 2 p.m. Sunday June 14."We wish we could gather…
WVXU's revival of Rod Serling's 1955 O'Toole From Moscow show about the Cincinnati Reds is now available on podcast platforms.O'Toole From Moscow, the…
It's a long way from Cincinnati TV sports to Fox News Channel's New York headquarters, where Bill Hemmer takes another career step by hosting his own Fox…
How did a kid from Finneytown named Jay Moriarty become the executive producer of The Jeffersons, the hit 1970s sitcom about an African American…
Cincinnati native Dotty Mack, an early 1950s TV star who hosted an ABC TV network show, died in Miami, Fla., early on Monday, Nov. 11, says her nephew,…
Award-winning photographer Gordon Baer -- whose work appeared in Life, Time, Newsweek, People, National Geographic, The New York Times, London Daily Mail…
One-time Cincinnati Post photographer Robert Clark is now an acclaimed freelance photographer who often goes on assignment for National Geographic. Last…
Rich Boehne, the former Cincinnati Post business reporter and business editor who has served as president and CEO of parent Scripps since 2008, will…
From selling subscriptions to the Cincinnati Post as a teen, to now serving as president and chief executive officer of the E.W. Scripps Company he is…