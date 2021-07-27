Cincinnati Television

-
WLWT-TV will be hiring two new reporters to replace Andrew Setters and Alexis Rogers "in the very near future," says Branden Frantz, Channel 5 president…
-
Cincinnati's E.W. Scripps is buying ION Media, the national network originally called PAX TV, which distributes programming on its 71 stations in 62…
-
After 30 years of getting up before the bars close, WKRC-TV morning anchor John Lomax finally will have some more daylight to enjoy his family and…
-
WKRC-TV's new Kyle Inskeep-Paula Toti anchor team won the May sweeps' household ratings, according to the overnight Nielsen meters.Inskeep and Toti were…
-
Dr. Mehmet Oz, who has become a frequent guest on the Fox News Channel during the pandemic, got a big boost from WLWT-TV starting today.The Dr. Oz Show…
-
David Fogarty, president of WCET-TV and Dayton's WPTD-TV, will retire June 30, at the end of the current fiscal year.Fogarty, who started his public…
-
Again Cincinnati's WCET-TV and Dayton's WPTD-TV and other Ohio public TV stations are dropping regular daytime programming to offer a learn-at-home lineup…
-
If you're a Cincinnati child of the '80s and '90s – and looking for some goofy fun these days (and who isn't?) – check out Michael Flannery's Club…
-
And this one belongs to the Reds! Fox Sports Ohio replays four games from the 1975 World Series this week, the four Reds victories to win the World…
-
"Out of respect for the health of the volunteers, employees and other community members," Public Media Connect of Southwestern Ohio will delay April's…