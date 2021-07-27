-
The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is celebrating the holidays in a rather British way, with a special production of Cinderella. Director Roderick…
-
Queen City Opera returns to the Arts Center at Dunham with a production of Rossini's "Cinderella."Anne Arenstein previews this unique take on the familiar…
-
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati's Holiday Show Imagines Life After Cinderella And The Prince Get MarriedWhat happens after Cinderella and the Prince get married? That’s the premise of this year’s original holiday musical presentation of Cinderella: After…
-
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with every channel you turn.“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” the 1966 cartoon classic, tops my…
-
The holiday theater season would not be complete without a Joseph McDonough/David Kisor family musical at Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati and this year it’s…
-
It’s fitting that PBS’ Walt Disney documentary arrives days after the new wave of “Star Wars” merchandise.Walt Disney pioneered entertainment marketing…