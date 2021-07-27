-
Reverend Peterson Mingo has been leading a Peace Bowl for 12 years with the goal of breaking down barriers between neighborhoods. The first year, the…
-
The number of fatal and non-fatal shootings in Cincinnati and Hamilton County for the first six months of this year is higher than the same period last…
-
The number of shooting victims in Cincinnati is increasing. New data shows year-to-date (through May 24) there have been 162 victims this year compared to…
-
Cincinnati Police are pointing to CIRV, the Cincinnati Initiative to Reduce Violence, as making a dent in Over the Rhine crime.Shootings are down…
-
Cincinnati Police didn't have too far to go to begin round one of a crackdown targeting gang members allegedly dealing drugs and guns in East Price…