Cincinnati administrators are moving forward with plans to secure the city hall courtyard with a fence-like wall and a garage door. Those who need to…
Changes are coming to Cincinnati City Hall security, but the new measures are being scaled back from what was first proposed. City Manager Harry Black…
Cincinnati's City Manager has announced metal detectors will return to City Hall entrances on Apr. 4. Harry Black said in a memo visitors must come…
Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black is telling a council committee he is considering increasing security at city hall. He said that includes again placing…
Cincinnati officials are once again reviewing security measures at City Hall. City Manager Harry Black told a council committee Monday a team of employees…
The level of security at Cincinnati city hall is once again being debated. Some changes have already been put in place after a man drove his truck up to…
A Cincinnati Council Member wants to reinstall metal detectors at the entrance to City Hall. Cecil Thomas said in a press release the current protocol of…