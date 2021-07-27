city health

-
The Health Care Connection (THCC) started in 1967 in a four-room apartment with volunteer doctors, nurses and staff. Originally known as the Lincoln…
Cincinnati-area churches will be offering free health screenings to men, women and children this Sunday at 18 locations. Health Day involves more than 40…
A new effort is underway in Cincinnati to address health disparities in urban neighborhoods. First Lady Dena Cranley and about 20 pastors' wives are…
The Cincinnati Health Department like many medical facilities across the nation is closely monitoring the Ebola outbreak. Director for Public Health…